Uttar Pradesh: Class 10 board exams cancelled, 90-min test proposed for Class 12

The UPSEC’s decision is in line with the Central Board of Secondary Education, which too has cancelled the class 10 examination all over the country and abroad and at present, is mulling over the desirability and feasibility of taking class 12 examinations. "Owing to the extraordinary circumstances triggered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the larger interest of students besides the general interest of the public, the UP government has decided to cancel the class 10 board examinations conducted by the UP Secondary Education Council," Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio, said.