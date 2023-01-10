UP Board Class 10, 12 exams from February 16. Check full schedule2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 11:28 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) announced that the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations datesheet
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) has announced that the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations will begin from 16 February. The exams will be held in two shifts - from 8 am to 11:15 am and from 2 pm to 5:30 pm, the official notification reads.