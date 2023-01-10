UP Board Class 10, 12 exams from February 16. Check full schedule

Earlier on January 6, the dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board exams and practical exams were announced. The pre-board theory exams will be held between 16 January 16 and 20 January while the practical exams will be held in two phases -- first from 21 to 28 January, the next between 29 January and 5 February.

