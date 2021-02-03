Uttar Pradesh may reopen schools for Class 6 to 12 in next 10 days

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government said on Tuesday that it might consider resuming classes from 6-12 in the next 10 days. The Chief Minister's Office said the classes should be resumed only after a complete evaluation of the situation.

The official Twitter handle of CMO UP tweeted: “According to the guidelines of the Government of India, the schools should be considered for starting classes from class 06 to class 12 in the next 10 days. These classes should be started only after a thorough assessment of the situation."

Meanwhile, schools in Gujarat opened for the students of class 9th and 11th on February 1.

Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also announced that it will reopen schools for Class 9 and class 11 students from 5 February. He also said, "Colleges, diploma institutions in Delhi will also reopen from 5 February."

Students will attend classes only with the consent of parents, physical attendance will not be compulsory and all schools and colleges will be expected to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

"Schools for classes 9 and 11 students, as well as colleges and degree diploma institutions will reopen in Delhi from February 5, following COVID protocols. The students will attend classes in a staggered manner and with the permission of parents," Sisodia said.





