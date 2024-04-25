The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has said that the board results of Class 10th and Class 12 will be announced next week on Tuesday i.e. April 30, between 11 am to 12 noon. All Candidates who have appeared in the board exams can check their results on the official website of the UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Students who appeared in the Class 10 and Class 12th exams conducted by the UBSE will need their roll numbers and admit cards to check their results.

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: Websites to check the board results

Students can check the Class 10 and Class 12 board results on the following official websites of UBSE:

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: A step-by step guide to check the results

Go to the official website of UBSE at uaresults.nic.in/ ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on the activated link of Class 10 and Class 12 board results on the home page.

A new window will open

Enter your login credentials like roll number, BOD and click on submit

A new window will open having your result

Check your result

Download the page and print a hard copy for future reference

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education conducted the Classes 10 and Class 12 Board exams 2024 from 27 February to 16 March. Class 10 board exam was conducted from February 27 to March 16, 2024, while Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 27 to March 16, 2024.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!