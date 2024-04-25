Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: UBSE to release results on April 30 at ubse.uk.gov.in. Here is how to check
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has said that the board results of Class 10th and Class 12 will be announced on April 30, between 11 am to 12 noon. All Candidates who have appeared in the board exams can check their results on the official website of the UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has said that the board results of Class 10th and Class 12 will be announced next week on Tuesday i.e. April 30, between 11 am to 12 noon. All Candidates who have appeared in the board exams can check their results on the official website of the UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.