The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has said that the board results of Class 10th and Class 12 will be announced on April 30, between 11 am to 12 noon. All Candidates who have appeared in the board exams can check their results on the official website of the UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has said that the board results of Class 10th and Class 12 will be announced next week on Tuesday i.e. April 30, between 11 am to 12 noon. All Candidates who have appeared in the board exams can check their results on the official website of the UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Students who appeared in the Class 10 and Class 12th exams conducted by the UBSE will need their roll numbers and admit cards to check their results.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education conducted the Classes 10 and Class 12 Board exams 2024 from 27 February to 16 March. Class 10 board exam was conducted from February 27 to March 16, 2024, while Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 27 to March 16, 2024.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!