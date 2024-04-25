Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Education / News/  Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: UBSE to release results on April 30 at ubse.uk.gov.in. Here is how to check

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: UBSE to release results on April 30 at ubse.uk.gov.in. Here is how to check

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has said that the board results of Class 10th and Class 12 will be announced on April 30, between 11 am to 12 noon. All Candidates who have appeared in the board exams can check their results on the official website of the UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: Students who appeared in the Class 10 and Class 12th exams conducted by the UBSE will need their roll numbers and admit cards to check their results.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has said that the board results of Class 10th and Class 12 will be announced next week on Tuesday i.e. April 30, between 11 am to 12 noon. All Candidates who have appeared in the board exams can check their results on the official website of the UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Students who appeared in the Class 10 and Class 12th exams conducted by the UBSE will need their roll numbers and admit cards to check their results.

Also Read | Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: BSEH to announce Inter, Matric results soon at bseh.org.in. Here is how to check

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: Websites to check the board results

Students can check the Class 10 and Class 12 board results on the following official websites of UBSE:

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: A step-by step guide to check the results

  • Go to the official website of UBSE at uaresults.nic.in/ ubse.uk.gov.in
  • Click on the activated link of Class 10 and Class 12 board results on the home page.
  • A new window will open
  • Enter your login credentials like roll number, BOD and click on submit
  • A new window will open having your result
  • Check your result
  • Download the page and print a hard copy for future reference

Also Read | CBSE Results 2024: Class 10, 12 results soon on cbseresults.nic.in. Know date, how to check and other details here

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education conducted the Classes 10 and Class 12 Board exams 2024 from 27 February to 16 March. Class 10 board exam was conducted from February 27 to March 16, 2024, while Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 27 to March 16, 2024.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.