The Uttarakhand government today decided to cancel the state board class 12 board exam amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the Country.

State's Education Minister Arvind Pandey today announced the decision made by the government keeping in view the current covid-19scenario of the state.

Earlier the Centre's decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic was welcomed on Tuesday by states which said it was needed for the safety of students and teachers.

After the CBSE, the other central board, CISCE, also decided to cancel Class 12 board examinations this year because of the COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, daily COVID-19 cases dropped to three digits in Uttarakhand on Tuesday with 981 people testing positive for coronavirus, a health department bulletin said.

Before this, Uttarakhand had recorded COVID-19 cases in three digits on April 6 when 791 people had tested positive in the state.

Cases rose steadily after that with the state recording its highest single-day surge in cases on May 7 when 9,642 people had tested positive.

However, COVID-19 cases began declining after that and it dropped to three digits once again on Tuesday.

With 981 cases reported on Tuesday, the overall infection tally in Uttarakhand has risen to 3,30,475, the bulletin said.

Dehradun reported the highest number of 279 cases, Almora 137, Haridwar 117, Nainital 113 and Chamoli 93. Besides, 36 COVID patients died in the state taking the toll to 6,497.

There are 26,216 active cases in the state while 2,90,990 patients have recovered from the infection, the bulletin further said





