Uttarakhand Public Service Commission issues calendar for 23 exams

It has also been informed by the Chairman of the Commission that about 29 requisitions received by the Commission for the settlement of certain discrepancies related to the reservation have been reverted to the Government and after receiving the revised requisitions from the Government, a separate examination calendar will be released, and the exams will be held concurrently. At present, the process of revising the above 29 requisitions is in progress at the government level.

