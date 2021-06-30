Schools in Uttarakhand will resume via online mode from July 1, the state government announced on Wednesday. The decision has been taken by the state government in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The summer vacation of students in government, semi-government and private schools ended today.

In an order issued by JL Sharma, Joint Secretary, stated, he has directed the Director General of School Education to resume classes online until new guidelines for COVID-19 are issued.

The summer vacations in schools started on May 8 in Uttarakhand.

Covid curfew extended in Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, state government has also extended Covid curfew in the state till July 6 with more relaxations. The extended curfew, which came into effect on Tuesday, will remain in force till 6 am on July 6, an order issued by Chief Secretary Om Prakash said on Tuesday.

Giving more relaxations, shops and business establishments have been allowed to open six days a week instead of five.

They will remain open even on Sundays in the two popular tourist spots of Mussoorie and Nainital, the order said. Markets in these towns will remain closed on Tuesday.

Gyms and coaching centres for job aspirants have also been allowed to open with 50 per cent occupancy.

However, educational institutions, training institutes, malls and cinema halls will remain closed till further orders.

Hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries can open with 50 per cent of their capacity.

COVID test mandatory to enter the state

Registering on the smart city portal at the start of their journey and bringing a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report not older than 72 hours will be compulsory for people coming to the state from outside or those going to hill areas from the plains.

As per the data issued by Union Health Ministry, Uttrakhand has 2,245 active cases of COVID-19. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, the state reported 3,30,593 recoveries and 7,095 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)

