Vacancy alert! Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 notification for 7,565 posts out; check how to apply, key details

The wait for aspiring officers seeking a career in the Delhi Police is over! The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the official notification for the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,565 Constable (Executive) vacancies through an online selection process.

The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) is scheduled to take place in December 2025 or January 2026.

The online application process for the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 will be open from 22nd September to 21st October 2025, until 11:00 PM. Candidates must complete the fee payment by 22nd October 2025, also by 11:00 PM. An application correction window will be available from 29th to 31st October 2025, closing at 11:00 PM on the final day.

For any issues related to the application process, candidates can contact the toll-free helpline at 180 030 930 63.

What is the eligibility for Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025? To be eligible for the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025, candidates must be Indian citizens. The age of applicants should be between 18 and 25 years as of 1st July 2025, meaning they must have been born between 2nd July 2000 and 1st July 2007. Upper age relaxation is applicable according to government norms.

Candidates must have passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognised board. However, the minimum qualification is relaxed to Class 11 for children of serving, retired, or deceased Delhi Police personnel, as well as for certain categories such as bandsmen and drivers.

Additionally, male candidates are required to hold a valid LMV (Motorcycle/Car) driving licence at the time of the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT); a learner’s licence will not be considered valid.

What is the pay scale for Delhi Police Constable? Selected candidates will be appointed at Pay Level-3 (Rs. 21,700 – Rs. 69,100) under Group ‘C’, as per reports.

What is the selection process for Delhi Police Constable post? The selection includes a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) held by SSC in both English and Hindi. This is followed by a Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) held in Delhi by the Delhi Police, which is qualifying in nature. During the PE&MT, document verification will also take place. Candidates who qualify will undergo a medical examination at government hospitals in Delhi. The final merit list will be prepared based on the candidate’s performance in the CBE, provided they pass the PE&MT and medical tests.