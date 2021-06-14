Varsities face learning loss as covid disruptions hit practical, project works

Some universities have adopted unique models, but are still keen on returning to campuses to finish practical and project works. The World University of Design (WUD), a specialized university at the Rajiv Gandhi Education City in Haryana that focuses from design thinking to transport design, textile and fashion design, has adopted technology for field and location visits. For example, a student living near a field site visits a structure for a “live walk-through of the site" and the feed is shared to all students and faculty via Google Meet and learning management systems.