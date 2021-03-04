Varsities may not hike print ad spends post-covid

“The cost of an online advertisement is much less than in other forums. It also allows customization of advertisements according to need and target. Also, the shelf life of print ads is less as it is an everyday product. For us, the online ad spend is going to increase and print ad spends of a normal year such as 2019 is unlikely to happen in 2021," said Valiappa, whose institutions are expected to spend four-fifth of their advertisement budget online.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}