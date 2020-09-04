Varsities score high in industry income, but low on citation impact

Although just two Indian institutions figure in the Times Higher Education’s list of the top 400 universities, there is a silver lining.

These include high research citation score by young Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) —a global parameter of research impact—and entry of younger science schools in the global list.

Positive takeaways also include the fact that the industry income of Indian top universities is fairly high, indicative of the growing academic-industry collaborations; the entry of new science schools called Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and few Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) among India’s top 10.

The research score of IISc and industry income is much higher than many global peers in the same ranking category and even those in much higher ranks. However, its research citation score is low, indicating that its research papers are not getting referred much by peers which could be because of several reasons including the lack of enough collaboration with foreign faculties in producing joint research works.

For example, IISc has a score of 87.6 in a scale of 100 in industry income, 58.1 in teaching, and 53.1 in research parameter. In comparison, Boston University of the US with a global rank of 54 has an industry income score of 41.7 and research score of 60.9 and teaching score of 58.9. Where it scores higher than IISc (ranked in the 301-350 bracket) is research citation of 94.9 and a score of 64.9 in international outlook.

University of California, Irvine (US) is ranked 98th in the world but the US school’s research score is lower at 47.5, teaching score at 43.5 and industry score at 53.2. However, its citation score is 93.4 and international outlook score is 72.5. In contrast, IISc’s international outlook score is 22 due to the lack of enough foreign students and faculties and a citation score of 31.9.

However some of the younger universities from India are now showing a better strategy to improve citation scores. IIT-Indore has a citation score of 70.2 in scale of 100 and this made it the third ranked university from India and put it in the 401-500 cohort. Similarly, IISER Pune has a citation score of 44.7 and IIT Hyderabad 54.9. All three score better than IISc on this parameter.

“India has previously suffered from a lack of internationalization within its institutions, which were not attracting as many global scholars, thinkers, or students as much as other countries," THE said.

