Vedantu launches hybrid learning center in Muzaffarpur

NEW DELHI :Vedantu, an online learning platform, on Thursday launched its first hybrid learning centre in Muzaffarpur to offer accessible and affordable quality education to students across the country.
The courses at the ‘Vedantu Learning Center’ will cover preparation for the IIT-JEE and NEET exams, a two-year course program for the students of grade 11 and a 1-year course for the dropper batch.
At the edtech’s Muzaffarpur centre, each batch will have 25 students and every student will be provided with their personal Wi-Fi and 4G-enabled tablet, to interact in class and study at home. The students will also get access to over 1,500 Tatva smart books.
Vamsi Krishna, CEO and co-founder of Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd, said, “Making quality teaching accessible to students has always been our vision. Exams such as JEE and NEET are high-stakes exams and after speaking with so many parents over the years, we understand that these competitive exams require dedicated supervision & personalized attention, and our current hybrid model facilitates this for students in tier 3 and tier 4 cities."
The edtech unicorn claims that 6% of IIT batch 2022-2026 are its students.
“With this initiative, every child will learn through unique hi-tech interactive classrooms, immersive 3-D content, get 100% doubts cleared LIVE in class and attempt interactive quizzes which will redefine the learning experience at an affordable price point," the company said.
“While the Master Teachers will be LIVE and teaching remotely, the classes will be supervised by a class teacher present physically to coordinate and monitor student’s progress," the company also said.
The edtech startup Vedantu offers individual and group classes across K-12 and test preparation segments.