Want to study abroad? These are the top destinations for Indian students

Every year, millions of students go abroad to pursue their higher education from India. Majorly, the US, UK, and Canada have been the most preferred countries for students planning to study abroad. According to QS World University Rankings 2022, the top-10 universities to study engineering and technologies are in the US, UK, Singapore, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the world's best university for students who want to study technology or engineering. However, universities like Stanford, University of California, Berkeley, Harvard University, and the University of Pennsylvania are some of the prominent universities for students who are wishing to study in the US.
For arts and humanities students, the world's top-10 colleges are majorly located in the United Kingdom, in which the University of the Oxford and University of Cambridge is the most preferred choices.
New York University (NYU), Yale University, Columbia University, and the University of Edinburgh are the other names on this list, located in the US and UK.
In Canada, the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia, and McGill University are some of the renowned universities to pursue higher education.
Australia is yet another destination for overseas Indian students who want to fulfil their dream of studying abroad. The University of New South Wales, The University of Melbourne, Monash University are good options to study engineering, technology, and science as per the QS World University Rankings.
Australia, Canada, and the US are the frontrunner for overseas study abroad choices for Indians. They are also a hotspot for employment opportunities for Indian students. However, Germany, Singapore, New Zealand are also other destinations where Indian students can finish their college education.
Singapore is the favourite destination for management studies among Indian students. Whereas France offers high-end arts and literature courses. For courses such as pharmacy and pharmacology, Australia's Monash University is a top university in the world with an excellent course. Besides, the United Kingdom's UCL, University of Nottingham, John Hopkins University, and the University of Toronto are the other universities offering pharmacy courses.