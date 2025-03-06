The Embassy of Romania is now accepting applications from Indian students for scholarships to pursue Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD programs in Romania for the 2025-26 academic year.
These scholarships offer financial support for all fields of study, excluding Medicine, Dental Medicine, and Pharmacy.
Qualifications
To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must:
1. Submit a complete application file.
2. Present valid study documents from recognized institutions.
3. Meet the enrollment deadlines.
4. Maintain a minimum average score of 7 (or "Good" as per the Romanian grading system) in their most recent academic studies.
5. Adhere to the application methodology.
Scholarships
Bachelor's Degree: Designed for high school or pre-university graduates, these programmes typically last 3-6 years, depending on the specialization, and culminate in a bachelor's exam.
Master's Degree: Intended for undergraduates, these programmes last 1-2 years and conclude with a dissertation exam.
PhD: For individuals holding a higher education degree, these programmes last 3-5 years and require a written agreement with a doctoral supervisor, along with the successful completion of an admission interview.
How to apply
Interested candidates can apply through the Study in Romania platform at studyinromania.gov.ro by using the “Apply for MFA Scholarships" link.
Only applications submitted via this platform will be considered. The submission deadline is March 12, 2025.
Please note that the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is not involved in the nomination or selection process. The donor country will make the final selection.
Scholarship recipients for undergraduate and master's programmes are required to study in Romanian, with a preparatory year offered for those lacking proficiency in the language. Doctoral candidates can choose to study in either Romanian or a foreign language based on the guidelines set by the doctoral school.