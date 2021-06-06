NEW DELHI : The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on Sunday said it has formed an expert committee to review and recommend whether state board exams for secondary and higher secondary classes should be conducted or not amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the government has also asked the panel to recommend the mode of examination if the board exams are conducted and also the mode of evaluation criteria of the assessment if it recommends the board to cancel the exams.

The chief minister further said the government has also invited the opinion of students and parents on the matter regarding the examinations.

In a series of tweets, the chief minister said, "Our children's future is my greatest priority. To this regard, we have formed an expert committee to decide over holding the Class 10th and 12th board exams in 2021."

"We are also inviting views and opinion from parents, general public, sector experts, civil society and students. I request each one of you to send us your feedback on the issue by e-mailing us on following addresses by June 7th, 2021, 2 PM. - pbssm.spo@gmail.com -commissionerschooleducation@gmail.com -wbssed@gmail.com Your suggestions will be valuable to us," she added.

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 6, 2021

Earlier, the Central government had announced that class XII board exams of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

