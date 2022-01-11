The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has announced the results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 for primary schools. Candidates can download the result from the WBBPE's official website--wbtetresult.in.

Around 9,896 candidates have qualified in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 for primary schools in West Bengal, the PTI news agency reported.

Of the 2,45,344 candidates who had enrolled for the TET 2021, 1,89,814 appeared for the examination held on January 31, 2021.

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is the minimum qualification required for appointment as teachers in the primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) sections of government schools.

The West Bengal government will recruit teachers for Classes 1 to 5 from these eligible candidates in the future to fill up vacant posts, president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya said.

"There was a delay…but we wanted to ensure total transparency, uploaded model answers on the website, and addressed the complaints of candidates," he added.

WBBPE Primary TET 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBBPE, wbtetresult.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘RESULT OF TET-2017-EXAMINATION, CONDUCTED BY WBBPE’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the TET result and take the printout for future reference

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.