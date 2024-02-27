WBBSE Bengal Class 10 board exams to begin on THIS date in 2025. Check details here
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced that class 10 exams for 2025 will be held from February 12 to 24. Detailed schedule will be released with this year's results.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Monday announced that it will conduct the class 10 examinations for the year 2025 from February 12 and 24, the board said in an official statement.
