The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Monday announced that it will conduct the class 10 examinations for the year 2025 from February 12 and 24, the board said in an official statement.

The detailed schedule will be notified at the time of publication of results of this year’s Madhyamik (class 10) exams, the statement read.

“This is to notify all concerned that the Madhyamik Pariksha 2025 is scheduled to commence from February 12, 2025, and will continue till February 24," the official notice read.

“Further details regarding the said examination schedule and programme will be notified at the time of the publication of results of the Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) 2024. We urge all stakeholders to prepare accordingly," it added.

Speaking to PTI, WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly said, “We usually publish the results within 90 days of the conduct of the exams. Preparations are in full swing to publish the results within the stipulated time despite the conduct of Lok Sabha elections."

An estimated 8.76 lakh candidates wrote their papers across the state from February 2 to 12 in the 2024 edition of the secondary exams.

The board has asked all head examiners of answer sheets of recently concluded class 10 board examinations to submit marks online. It said the move was aimed at complete digitization of the examination and evaluation process to ensure transparency and fairness.

The marks submission process for all subjects of Madhyamik Pariksha shall be done online, in addition to the existing method of submitting marks through OMR mark sheets, the official said. The date of publication of the results is not yet known.

While the board had partially introduced online verification since last year, this is a step forward, with the intention to streamline the submission procedure and enhance efficiency, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!