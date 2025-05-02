Subscribe

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Results 2025 LIVE: West Bengal board to declare result today at wbbse.wb.gov.in; details here

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is set to announce the Madhyamik 10th Results for 2025 today at 9 AM. Over nine lakh students await their results, which will be accessible online and via SMS. Find out how to check your scores.

Livemint
Updated2 May 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Advertisement
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Results 2025: Students of Xth standard revise their syllabus before appearing for the first exam of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) outside an examination centre, in Kolkata, Monday, March 7, 2022. (PTI Photo) (File)(PTI)

While the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Madhyamik 10th Result will be announced at 9 AM on May 2 by the President, Ad-hoc Committee, Dr Ramanuj Ganguly, the WBBSE confirmed that students can only access the result after 45 minutes.

Advertisement

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Results 2025: Official websites and timings

This means that the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2025 will be available online at wbbse.wb.gov.in from 9:45 AM onwards, per the official notification.

WBBSE students can access the Madhyamik results on the official websites of the West Bengal Board – wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in, as well as through SMS and DigiLocker.

Also Read | WBBSE Madhyamik, HS Results: When will Class 10, 12 results be out? Check here

Here's how to check the WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2025:

  1. Go to the official website: wbbse.wb.gov.in.

2. Click on the link labelled “WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2025”.

3. Enter your roll number and date of birth.

4. Click “Submit” to view your result.

5. Download and print a copy for your records.

WBBSE Class 10 exam schedule

WBBSE conducted the Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10 exam) for over nine lakh students from February 10 to 22, 2025.

Advertisement

The WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) was held across 2,683 exam centres in West Bengal, the results for which will be announced today, May 2, 2025, in the morning.

What is the pass percentage in WBBSE Class 10 exam?

One should score at least 33 per cent to pass WB Madhyamik exams in every subject. Students who don't meet the minimum pass percentage need to reappear for supplementary exams held by WB board. Candidates can also choose the option of getting their answer scripts re-assessed. The details for it will be stated later on the board website.

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 LIVE: KSEAB to announce Class 10 result today

WBBSE last year Class 10 pass percentage

Last year as many as 9,12,598 candidates registered for Class 10 exams. The pass percentage in WBBSE Class 10 board results stood at 83.61 per cent last year, with Kalimpong emerging as the best performing district in the state. It had an overall pass percentage of 96.26 per cent.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story)

Key Takeaways
  • The WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Results will be declared on May 2, 2025, at 9 AM.
  • Students can access their results online from 9:45 AM on the official websites.
  • Results can also be checked via SMS and DigiLocker for convenience.
 
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsEducationNewsWBBSE Madhyamik 10th Results 2025 LIVE: West Bengal board to declare result today at wbbse.wb.gov.in; details here
First Published:2 May 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App