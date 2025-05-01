WBBSE Madhyamik, HS Results 2025 Dates: When will Bengal board release Class 10, 12 results? Check direct websites, time

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has revised the release time for the 2025 Class 10 (Madhyamik) results. Here's all you need to know about Class 10, and Class 12 board results announcements:

When to check WBBSE Boards results? Initially scheduled for 9:00 AM on May 2, the results will now be announced at 9:45 AM. Students can check their results on the official websites:

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in.

results.digilocker.gov.in

For Class 10, schools can collect original marksheets and certificates from the board's respective camp offices starting from 10:00 AM IST on May 2, 2025.

Meanwhile, WBCHSE will declare the results of the Higher Secondary Examination 2025 on May 7, 2025, at 12:30 PM through a press conference to be held at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata – 700091.

Students will be able to view and download their results from 2:00 PM on the same day via the specified websites and mobile application, according to the official release.

The hard copies of mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed to the respective institutions through 55 designated distribution centers across West Bengal on May 8, 2025, starting at 10:00 AM, said the release.

How to Check WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2025 Visit the official WBBSE website: wbbse.wb.gov.in

Click on the link titled “WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2025” on the homepage.

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and any other required details.

Click the Submit button to view your result.

Download and print the result for future use.

Also Read: Moving from examinations to education