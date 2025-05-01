WBBSE Madhyamik, HS Results 2025 Dates: When will Bengal board release Class 10, 12 results? Check direct websites, time

WBBSE has changed the 2025 Class 10 results announcement time from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM on May 2. Students can check results online. Class 12 results will be declared on May 7 at 12:30 PM, with hard copies available from May 8.

Livemint
Updated1 May 2025, 07:53 AM IST
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Students will be able to check their marks memo using their exam roll number.
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Students will be able to check their marks memo using their exam roll number.(Sudipta Banerjee | ANI)

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has revised the release time for the 2025 Class 10 (Madhyamik) results. Here's all you need to know about Class 10, and Class 12 board results announcements:

When to check WBBSE Boards results?

Initially scheduled for 9:00 AM on May 2, the results will now be announced at 9:45 AM. Students can check their results on the official websites:

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in.

results.digilocker.gov.in

Also Read: UPSC NDA result 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in; DIRECT link, 4-steps to check merit list here

For Class 10, schools can collect original marksheets and certificates from the board's respective camp offices starting from 10:00 AM IST on May 2, 2025.

Meanwhile, WBCHSE will declare the results of the Higher Secondary Examination 2025 on May 7, 2025, at 12:30 PM through a press conference to be held at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata – 700091.

Students will be able to view and download their results from 2:00 PM on the same day via the specified websites and mobile application, according to the official release.

Also Read: upmsp.edu.in, UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: 81% pass, Mehak Jaiswal tops in Uttar Pradesh 12th exams with 97% marks

The hard copies of mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed to the respective institutions through 55 designated distribution centers across West Bengal on May 8, 2025, starting at 10:00 AM, said the release.

How to Check WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2025

Visit the official WBBSE website: wbbse.wb.gov.in

Click on the link titled “WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2025” on the homepage.

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and any other required details.

Click the Submit button to view your result.

Download and print the result for future use.

Also Read: Moving from examinations to education

How to apply for re-evaluation?

Students wishing to apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts can do so online starting from May 10, 2025.

Key Takeaways
  • Class 10 results will be announced on May 2, 2025, at 9:45 AM.
  • Class 12 results will be declared on May 7, 2025, at 12:30 PM.
  • Students can apply for re-evaluation starting May 10, 2025.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsEducationNewsWBBSE Madhyamik, HS Results 2025 Dates: When will Bengal board release Class 10, 12 results? Check direct websites, time
MoreLess
First Published:1 May 2025, 07:53 AM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.