The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday declared WB Madhyamik or Class 10 board exam results. A total of 86.60% of students have passed the exam. This time boys have performed better than girls in WB Madhyamik result 2022. 88.59% of boys have passed the exam whereas 85% of girls have cleared the West Bengal class 10 board exam. The WB Madhyamik results were announced around 9:15 am today, June 3. The WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik result are available on--wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Students will have to wait to check their results. The website's links will be activated at around 10 am.

