WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 to be announced shortly; Here's how to check

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be declaring WB Madhyamik or Class 10 board exam results today
2 min read . 09:48 AM ISTLivemint

  • WB 10th result WBBSE: A total of 88.59% of boys have passed the exam whereas 85% of girls have cleared the West Bengal class 10 board exam.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday declared WB Madhyamik or Class 10 board exam results.  A total of 86.60% of students have passed the exam. This time boys have performed better than girls in WB Madhyamik result 2022. 88.59% of boys have passed the exam whereas 85% of girls have cleared the West Bengal class 10 board exam. The WB Madhyamik results were announced around 9:15 am today, June 3. The WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik result are available on--wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Students will have to wait to check their results. The website's links will be activated at around 10 am.

The West Bengal class 10 board exams were held from March 7 to 16 this year.

WB Board result 2022: Names of toppers:

  • The first rank in the West Bengal Class 10 board result 2002 is bagged by Arnab Gharai from Bankura and Rounak Mondol from East Burdwan. Both of them have secured the 99 percentile.
  • Mousiki Sarkar from Malda stood second.

Of the total 10,98,775 students who appeared for the WB Board examination this year, 9,49,927 have been declared passed.

This year, the East Midnipur district has topped the West Bengal board result 2022 with the highest pass percentage at 97.63%.

West Bengal Class 10 result 2022: Here's how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the WBBSE

Step 2: Click on the West Bengal 10th Result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your result will be declared on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take the printout for further needs.

WBBSE Class 10 result 2022: How to check via SMS

The candidates can check the result via SMS as well. Type: WB10<space> roll number to 5676750.

The class 10 board examinations could not be held last year due to the Covid-19 situation and candidates were awarded marks based on evaluation criteria formulated by an expert committee constituted by the board.