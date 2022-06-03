WB 10th result WBBSE: A total of 88.59% of boys have passed the exam whereas 85% of girls have cleared the West Bengal class 10 board exam.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday declared WB Madhyamik or Class 10 board exam results. A total of 86.60% of students have passed the exam. This time boys have performed better than girls in WB Madhyamik result 2022. 88.59% of boys have passed the exam whereas 85% of girls have cleared the West Bengal class 10 board exam. The WB Madhyamik results were announced around 9:15 am today, June 3. The WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik result are available on--wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Students will have to wait to check their results. The website's links will be activated at around 10 am.
The West Bengal class 10 board exams were held from March 7 to 16 this year.
Step 4: Your result will be declared on the screen
Step 5: Download the result and take the printout for further needs.
WBBSE Class 10 result 2022: How to check via SMS
The candidates can check the result via SMS as well. Type: WB10<space> roll number to 5676750.
The class 10 board examinations could not be held last year due to the Covid-19 situation and candidates were awarded marks based on evaluation criteria formulated by an expert committee constituted by the board.