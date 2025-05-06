Subscribe

WBCHSE West Bengal Board Class 12 exam: Result to be available soon on DigiLocker; check details

Students can receive a hard copy of WB HS result 2025 mark sheet from respective schools on May 8, 2025 after the expected announcement of Class 12 result on May 7.

Garvit Bhirani
Published6 May 2025, 11:12 AM IST
WBCHSE class 12th exams results to be out likely on May 7 (Photo by Hindustan Times)

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is likely to declare the class 12 results on May 7 at 12:30 PM.

WBCHSE Class 12 students results on DigiLocker

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (#WBCHSE) Class XII Examination Result 2025 will be available soon on #DigiLocker. Students will be able to access their results securely and conveniently. Stay tuned for updates! https://results.digilocker.gov.in," says DigiLocker post on X

WBCHSE Class 12: Official websites to check results

wbchse.wb.gov.in

wbchse.nic.in

wbresults.nic.in

Steps to check WBCHSE Class 12 result

  1. Visit the official West Bengal Board result website.

2. Tap the link “Result” or “HS Result.”

3. Fill your roll number and Date of Birth (DOB) in the login section.

4. Press submit button.

5. Your result will display on the screen. Download for future references

Students can receive a hard copy of WB HS result 2025 mark sheet from respective schools on May 8, 2025.

WBCHSE Class 12 result grading system

80-100 | A+ | Excellent |

| 60-79 | A | Very Good |

| 45-59 | B | Good |

| 30-44 | C | Satisfactory|

| Below 30 | D | Disqualified

WBCHSE Class 12 result: How to check it via SMS?

  1. Write WB12roll number.

2. Send it to either 5676750 or 58888.

3. The WB 12th result 2025 will come to your mobile phone.

4. The West Bengal Higher Secondary result 2025 will show subject-wise marks received and the overall qualifying status (Pass/Fail/Compartment).

The council's data states last year there were 91,838 more girl students than boy students who had sat for the exams. The ratio of male to female candidates was at 44:56, reports said.

 
First Published:6 May 2025, 11:12 AM IST
