WBCHSE West Bengal Board Class 12 exam: Result to be available soon on DigiLocker; check details

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is likely to declare the class 12 results on May 7 at 12:30 PM.

WBCHSE Class 12 students results on DigiLocker “West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (#WBCHSE) Class XII Examination Result 2025 will be available soon on #DigiLocker. Students will be able to access their results securely and conveniently. Stay tuned for updates! https://results.digilocker.gov.in," says DigiLocker post on X

WBCHSE Class 12: Official websites to check results wbchse.wb.gov.in

wbchse.nic.in

wbresults.nic.in

Steps to check WBCHSE Class 12 result Visit the official West Bengal Board result website. 2. Tap the link “Result” or “HS Result.”

3. Fill your roll number and Date of Birth (DOB) in the login section.

4. Press submit button.

5. Your result will display on the screen. Download for future references

Students can receive a hard copy of WB HS result 2025 mark sheet from respective schools on May 8, 2025.

WBCHSE Class 12 result grading system 80-100 | A+ | Excellent |

| 60-79 | A | Very Good |

| 45-59 | B | Good |

| 30-44 | C | Satisfactory|

| Below 30 | D | Disqualified

WBCHSE Class 12 result: How to check it via SMS? Write WB12roll number. 2. Send it to either 5676750 or 58888.

3. The WB 12th result 2025 will come to your mobile phone.

4. The West Bengal Higher Secondary result 2025 will show subject-wise marks received and the overall qualifying status (Pass/Fail/Compartment).