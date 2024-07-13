WBCS Prelims 2023 result out at psc.wb.gov.in. Direct link, how to check

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the results for the West Bengal Civil Service preliminary exam 2023 at its official website. Candidates who appeared for the WBCS Prelims 2023 can check their result on psc.wb.gov.in.

WBCS Prelims 2023 result: According to WBPSC notification, 4,960 candidates have been qualified provisionally for the final written conducted by the commission.
WBCS Prelims 2023 result: According to WBPSC notification, 4,960 candidates have been qualified provisionally for the final written conducted by the commission.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the results for the West Bengal Civil Service preliminary exam 2023 at its official website. Candidates who appeared for the WBCS Prelims 2023 can check their results on psc.wb.gov.in.

According to WBPSC notification, 4,960 candidates have been qualified provisionally for the final written conducted by the commission.

WBCS Prelims 2023: How to check the result

Candidates who have appeared for the WBCS Prelims 2023 can check their results by following the steps given below:

  • Go to the official website: psc.wb.gov.in.
  • Click the ‘View All’ link available under ‘What is New’ section on the home page
  • A new page will open; click on the ‘Download prelims results PDF’ link to the top
  • Prelims results PDF will open on your screen
  • Search for your roll number

The 19-page result PDF also lists the cut-off for the candidates. The cut-off for general category candidates is 101.25, followed by OBC (A) and (B) categories, which have the same cut-off of 101.25. For SC, it is 94.50, and for ST, it is 76.25.

Category Cut-off marks

General 101.25

OBC-A 101.25

OBC-B 101.25

SC 94.5

ST 76.2

PH-A 80.25

PH-B 57.00

PH-C 68

PH-D 3.75

MSP 77.75

WBCS Prelims 2023: Selection Process

The WBCS Exam consists of two stages. The first part is the Written Exam, and the second is the Personality Test. The Written Examination is further divided into two successive parts viz., (I) Preliminary Examination (Objective MCQ Type) for 200 marks and (II) Main Examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type). Candidates who qualify the Mains are called for the Personality Test.

The WBCS Prelims 2023 was conducted across the state at various exam centres on December 16, 2023. The answer key was released on December 23, 2024. The objection window opened on December 30 and closed on January 5, 2024.

 

 

 

