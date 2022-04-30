WBJEE 2022 entrance exam today; List of things to carry at centre

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the WBJEE 2022 exam today, April 30
Paper 1 (Mathematics) of the WBJEE exam will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM and paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the WBJEE 2022 exam today, April 30. Paper 1 (Mathematics) of the WBJEE exam will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM and paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the WBJEE 2022 exam today, April 30. Paper 1 (Mathematics) of the WBJEE exam will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM and paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM.
As per the WBJEEB exam guidelines, candidates must reach the examination centres at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.
Candidates need to take the following documents to the exam centre--admit card, coloured photograph, original photo id (pan card, Aadhaar card, passport, voter id, Class 10 admit card, school id card). The WBJEEB has released the admit cards at wjeeb.nic.in.
Gadgets, log tables, calculators, phones, and other technical devices, including a wristwatch are not allowed inside the exam hall.
WBJEE 2022 applicants must remember that they will have to put signatures on top of the question paper.
The applicants need to verify if their names, roll numbers, and photographs in the attendance sheet match with those given on the admit cards.
The WBJEE is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy, and architecture courses in government and self-financed institutions and universities across the state.