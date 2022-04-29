WBJEE 2022 tomorrow: Check last-minute exam guidelines, other details

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 exam is scheduled to be held tomorrow in offline mode. The exams will have 2 papers- Mathematics and then the Physics and Chemistry paper. The state-level entrance examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes. The admit card for the same has been released at wbjeeb.nic.in.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}