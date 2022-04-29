WBJEE 2022 tomorrow: Check last-minute exam guidelines, other details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
To appear for the exam, the aspirants will have to carry printed copy of admit card, a copy of colour photograph as was uploaded during online application, and any photo identity card
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 exam is scheduled to be held tomorrow in offline mode. The exams will have 2 papers- Mathematics and then the Physics and Chemistry paper. The state-level entrance examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes. The admit card for the same has been released at wbjeeb.nic.in.
To appear for the exam, the aspirants will have to carry printed copy of admit card, a copy of colour photograph as was uploaded during online application, and any photo identity card in original that includes Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter Card, Class 10th admit card or school id card.