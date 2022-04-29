Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  WBJEE 2022 tomorrow: Check last-minute exam guidelines, other details

WBJEE 2022 tomorrow: Check last-minute exam guidelines, other details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam WBJEE 2017, an entrance exam for undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and technology courses, was held on 23 April.
1 min read . 07:56 PM IST Livemint

  • To appear for the exam, the aspirants will have to carry printed copy of admit card, a copy of colour photograph as was uploaded during online application, and any photo identity card

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 exam is scheduled to be held tomorrow in offline mode. The exams will have 2 papers- Mathematics and then the Physics and Chemistry paper. The state-level entrance examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes. The admit card for the same has been released at wbjeeb.nic.in. 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 exam is scheduled to be held tomorrow in offline mode. The exams will have 2 papers- Mathematics and then the Physics and Chemistry paper. The state-level entrance examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes. The admit card for the same has been released at wbjeeb.nic.in. 

To appear for the exam, the aspirants will have to carry printed copy of admit card, a copy of colour photograph as was uploaded during online application, and any photo identity card in original that includes Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter Card, Class 10th admit card or school id card.

To appear for the exam, the aspirants will have to carry printed copy of admit card, a copy of colour photograph as was uploaded during online application, and any photo identity card in original that includes Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter Card, Class 10th admit card or school id card.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Exam Guidelines

  • Candidates will have to reach the examination centres at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam.
  • They will not be allowed to seat for the test in any centre other than the one mentioned in the WBJEE admit card
  • Written or printed material, calculator, pen, log table, wristwatch, any communication device like mobile phone, any blue tooth device will not be allowed inside the exam hall
  • Applicants will be required to put their signatures on the top of question booklets
  • Names in block letter, names of centres will have to be written at the OMR sheets
  • WBJEE 2022 applicants will have to check that their roll numbers, photograph, spelling of their names in the attendance sheet matches with those given in the admit cards
  • Rough work should be done in the space provided in the question booklet
  • Candidates will also be required to follow social distancing norms