The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has issued the admit card for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the WBJEE 2024 examination can download their admit card at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates need to fill in their application number and date of birth to download the same.

It is important to note that candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit card till April 28 (2 pm).

The admit card contains details of the examination information like date, time, centre besides the candidate's particulars.

WBJEE 2024 Admit Card: Here is how to download the admit card

Go to the official website of WBJEE 2024: wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the link given below: CANDIDATE ACTIVITY BOARD

A new window will open, fill in login credentials like Application No, password and security pin

Proceed by clicking on the "Sign In" tab

The admit card will appear on the screen

Review all your details carefully (contact officials in case of any discrepancies)

Download and print the admit card

WBJEE 2024: Exam Date

The WBJEE 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28. The exam will be conducted in two shifts:

First shift: Paper I (Mathematics) will be held from 11 am to 1 pm.

Second shift: Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) to be conducted, from 2 pm to 4 pm

The paper will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQ).

WBJEE 2024: Eligibility Criteria

As per notification, candidates should have a minimum score of 45% in Class 12 in either Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, or Biology, Computer Science, Biotechnology, or Computer Application. Candidates from scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), other backward classes (OBC), and persons with disability (PwD) categories will get a 5% relaxation in aggregate marks.

The WBJEE is being held for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture offered by universities, government colleges, and self-financing engineering/technological institutes in the state.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!