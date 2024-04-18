WBJEE 2024 admit cards released on wbjeeb.nic.in. Direct download link here, a step-by-step guide
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has issued the admit card for WBJEE) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the WBJEE 2024 examination can download their admit card at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates need to fill in their application number and date of birth to download the same
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has issued the admit card for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the WBJEE 2024 examination can download their admit card at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates need to fill in their application number and date of birth to download the same.