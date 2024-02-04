WBJEE 2024: Registration ends on February 5. Here is how to apply at wbjeeb.nic.in
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2024 registration will end on Monday i.e. February 5, 2025. Candidates yet to apply can follow the following steps to register online before the last date.
WBJEE 2024: The last date of online registration for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2024 will close on Monday i.e. February 5, 2024. Earlier the last date was January 31. The WBJEE 2024 will be conducted on April 28, 2024. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) started accepting the online application for the WBJEE 2024 exam on December 28, 2023. Candidates yet to register online for the WBJEE 2024 can do it through the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.