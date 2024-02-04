WBJEE 2024: The last date of online registration for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2024 will close on Monday i.e. February 5, 2024. Earlier the last date was January 31. The WBJEE 2024 will be conducted on April 28, 2024. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) started accepting the online application for the WBJEE 2024 exam on December 28, 2023. Candidates yet to register online for the WBJEE 2024 can do it through the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The correction window will open on February 7 and will end on February 9, 2024.

To register for WBJEE 2024, applicants will have to login at the wbjeeb.nic.in and register themselves with information including their names, father’s name, mother’s name, gender and domicile.

WBJEE 2024 registration: How to Apply

To apply online, candidates will have to follow the following steps:

Visit the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself

Login to the account.

Fill out the application form.

Make application fee payment.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

The admit card for WBJEE 2024 can be downloaded from April 18 to April 28, 2024. The written examination will be conducted on April 28, 2024 in two shifts. As per the examination schedule, the first shift/Paper-I will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and the second shift/paper-II from 2 pm to 4 pm.

It is important to note that the above-given WBJEE 2024 examination schedule is tentative. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has mentioned that the “dates are tentative and can be changed in extraordinary circumstances".

WBJEEB will conduct OMR based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2024) for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities and Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2024-25.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.

