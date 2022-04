The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card on Friday for the state Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022). The state-level engineering admission test WBJEE 2022 is scheduled for 30 April (tentative).

The students can download the hall ticket on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The examination will be conducted in offline mode, and it comprises two papers including – Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry).

Here's how to download WBJEE admit card 2022:

- Go to the official website of wbjeeb.nic.in

- Login with your credentials – WBJEE application numbers, passwords

- Select the designated link

- Download the WBJEE admit card 2022

- Keep a print out of the soft copy for future use.

The state board had previously revised the date for WBJEE. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for 23 April, 2022, which now will be held on 30 April.