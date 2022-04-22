WBJEE admit card 2022 released at wbjeeb.nic.in: How to download

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The WBJEE 2022 examination will be conducted in offline mode, and it comprises two papers including – Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry)
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card on Friday for the state Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022). The state-level engineering admission test WBJEE 2022 is scheduled for 30 April (tentative).
The students can download the hall ticket on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The examination will be conducted in offline mode, and it comprises two papers including – Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry).
