Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  WBJEE admit card 2022 released at wbjeeb.nic.in: How to download

WBJEE admit card 2022 released at wbjeeb.nic.in: How to download

The state board had previously revised the date for WBJEE. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for 23 April, which now will be held on 30 April.
1 min read . 08:22 PM IST Livemint

  • The WBJEE 2022 examination will be conducted in offline mode, and it comprises two papers including – Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry)

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card on Friday for the state Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022). The state-level engineering admission test WBJEE 2022 is scheduled for 30 April (tentative).

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card on Friday for the state Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022). The state-level engineering admission test WBJEE 2022 is scheduled for 30 April (tentative).

The students can download the hall ticket on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The examination will be conducted in offline mode, and it comprises two papers including – Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry).

The students can download the hall ticket on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The examination will be conducted in offline mode, and it comprises two papers including – Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Here's how to download WBJEE admit card 2022:

- Go to the official website of wbjeeb.nic.in

- Login with your credentials – WBJEE application numbers, passwords

- Select the designated link

- Download the WBJEE admit card 2022

- Keep a print out of the soft copy for future use.

The state board had previously revised the date for WBJEE. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for 23 April, 2022, which now will be held on 30 April.