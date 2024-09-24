WBJEE ANM and GNM Result 2024 out at wbjeeb.nic.in. Direct link, how to download rank card

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Tuesday, September 24, declared the results for the Common Entrance Test ANM(R) & GNM-2024. Candidates who participated in the exam can check their results and download their rank cards from the official WBJEEB websites at www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in
“The results of the ANM & GNM-2024 for admission into ANM(R) & GNM courses in various institutes in the State of West Bengal will be declared on 24-09-2024. Downloadable rank cards will be available from Board’s websites www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in from 24-09-2024 onwards,” the official notification read.
Candidates must note that they need to enter their application number, date of birth, and security PIN to download the scorecard.
It is important to note that the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board conducted the Common Entrance Test ANM(R) & GNM-2024 on August 4 to determine the eligibility for admission into Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) and General Nursing & Midwifery programs across various colleges and institutes within West Bengal. The exam was held from 12 noon to 1.30 pm. The Board will prepare merit ranks based on the candidates’ scores in the common entrance tests.
The ANM(R) program is a two-year course, while the GNM program spans three years.
Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market UpdatesMoreLess