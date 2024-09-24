The WBJEEB on Tuesday declared the results for the Common Entrance Test ANM(R) & GNM-2024. Candidates who participated in the exam can check their results and download their rank card from the official WBJEEB websites at www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Tuesday, September 24, declared the results for the Common Entrance Test ANM(R) & GNM-2024. Candidates who participated in the exam can check their results and download their rank cards from the official WBJEEB websites at www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in

“The results of the ANM & GNM-2024 for admission into ANM(R) & GNM courses in various institutes in the State of West Bengal will be declared on 24-09-2024. Downloadable rank cards will be available from Board’s websites www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in from 24-09-2024 onwards," the official notification read.

Candidates must note that they need to enter their application number, date of birth, and security PIN to download the scorecard.

WBJEE ANM, GNM Result 2024: How to download Rank Cards Go to the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in/anm-gnm/ OR wbjeeb.in OR wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Examination’ tab available on the homepage, then select ANM-GNM from the dropdown menu

Go to the ‘Candidate Activity Board’ and click on ‘Rank Card for ANM (R) & GNM 2024’

Enter your login credentials: Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security PIN on the newly opened page

Click on submit

Your WBJEE ANM, GNM Result 2024 will appear on your screen

Check your result and download it for future reference

It is important to note that the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board conducted the Common Entrance Test ANM(R) & GNM-2024 on August 4 to determine the eligibility for admission into Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) and General Nursing & Midwifery programs across various colleges and institutes within West Bengal. The exam was held from 12 noon to 1.30 pm. The Board will prepare merit ranks based on the candidates' scores in the common entrance tests.