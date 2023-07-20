WBJEE Counselling 2023: Registration begins today, check direct link here1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Registration for WBJEE Counselling 2023 begins today. Candidates can apply through wbjeeb.nic.in. Last date to register is July 25. Seat allotment results on August 1.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has begun the registration process for the WBJEE Counselling 2023 today, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Candidates can apply for the counseling rounds through the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×