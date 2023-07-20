The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has begun the registration process for the WBJEE Counselling 2023 today, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Candidates can apply for the counseling rounds through the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

The last date to register online is July 25, 2023, and the mock seat allotment will be done on July 27, 2023. After this, candidates can modify their choices filled in the form from July 28. The final result of seat allotment will be announced on August 1 this year.

For the registration process of WBJEE Counselling 2023, candidates are required to provide necessary personal details, academic details, bank account details, application number or roll number, and rank of WBJEE 2023.

WBJEE Counselling 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the WBJEE 2023 Counselling registration link.

Step 3: Enter the logging details.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Fill out the application form.

Step 6: Make payment of application fees.

Step 7: Click on submit and download the page.

Step 8: Get a hard copy for future reference.