WBJEE Result 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WB JEEB) will be announcing the WBJEE results 2022 on Friday, June 17. WB JEE is a state-level engineering examination that was held on April 30 this year. As per the reports, the results will be declared at around 2:30 pm. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their scores on wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2022 tab

Step 3: Click on the link for the WBJEE-2022 result

Step 4: Log in with your application number and password

Step 5: Click on submit, and your WBJEE 2022 mark sheet will appear on the screen.

The WB JEE 2022 exam was in a multiple choice question (MCQ) format with negative marking included. The exam was held for a total of 200 marks and had 155 questions. Some questions carried one mark while some carried two marks each.

Those who qualify for the WBJEE exam will be able to apply for admission to engineering, pharmacy, and other allied courses through counselling process.