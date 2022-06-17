WBJEE Result 2022: West Bengal JEE result releasing today. Details here

WBJEE Result 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WB JEEB) will be announcing the WBJEE results 2022 on Friday, June 17. WB JEE is a state-level engineering examination that was held on April 30 this year. As per the reports, the results will be declared at around 2:30 pm. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their scores on wbjeeb.nic.in.

