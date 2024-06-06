Hello User
WBJEE Result 2024 Live Updates: West Bengal JEE result to be OUT today at wbjeeb.nic.in, know how to check rank cards

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

WBJEE Result 2024 Live Updates: Students who appeared in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board can check the result of WBJEE Result 2024 on June 6, 2024. Candidates can check the results through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Result 2024 Live Updates: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will release WBJEE Result 2024 on June 6, 2024

WBJEE Result 2024 Live Updates: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will announce WBJEE 2024 examination result via a press conference at 2:30 pm on Thursday, June 6. Soon after the West Bengal JEE result announcement, students can download their scorecards from candidates from 4 pm onwards. 

The official notification for West Bengal JEE result said that the students who want to be admitted into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal and appear in the entrance exam can check their results today after the announcement.

Rank Cards would be available for download from Board’s websites at www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in from 4.00 pm onwards.

06 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST WBJEE Result 2024 Live: How to check the result?

WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Candidates who appeared in the WBJEE examination can check their rank cards after following the below mentioned steps:

-Visit the official website of WBJEEB

-Click on WBJEE result 2024 rank card link

-Enter your login details after.

-Click submit.

-Download and take a print out for future reference.

06 Jun 2024, 09:23 AM IST WBJEE Result 2024 Live: When will the results be announced?

WBJEE Result 2024 Live: The West Bengal Board Joint Entrance Exam results will be announced via press conference at 2.30 pm today, June 6. 

06 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST WBJEE Result 2024 Live: From where to download rank cards

WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Rank Cards would be available for download from Board’s websites at www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in from 4.00 pm onwards.

