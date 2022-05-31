The admit cards for West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) Preliminary Examination are will be released today, May 31. Candidates can download their admit cards from the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)'s official website--wbpsc.gov.in.

The West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) prelims exam will be held on June 19 from 12 noon to 2:30 PM.

As per the official notification by the WBPCS, the candidates are advised to download their e-admit cards and take their printouts. Students have to also carry two copies of identical stamp size photographs along with the proof of any photo identity to the examination centres, such as a Madhyamik or equivalent certificate bearing a photograph, a Passport, a PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Voter id, Driving License.

WBCS Admit card 2022: Steps to download

Step1: Visit the official link of the West Bengal Public Service Commission --wbpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Download admit car'

Step 3: Enter enrollment no and other credentials

Step 4: Click on submit option and your admit card will appear.