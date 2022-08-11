‘We are looking to raise half-a-billion dollars for the next phase of Ashoka’

Dhawan: No, honestly, we would've grossly underestimated it. We initially thought the amount would be about Rs500 crore, but we got going with a much smaller amount. We said let's first purchase land and get started. In the first phase, we started construction in 2012. So, there was the campus development, all the approvals with regards to becoming a full university that were on in full swing. We eventually became a university in 2014. We started YIF which was very innovative in that it provided someone who was graduating in engineering from the IITs or some other place with a broad education which they hadn't received. And we weren't sure if there would be demand for this. In the first year, we went around to many campuses, pitched the idea and about 900 students applied for it and the initial cohort was only 57. We had 25 great faculty members who taught in that initial program. And we raised money to fund the program. The initial funding was really for the land. Sanjeev Bhikchandani (philanthropist and Ashoka University co-founder) and I put in the money initially for the land. And then we crowdsourced money from some friends for the YIF’s first year cohort. And then we did it year after year. The next year we scaled the program to a hundred students. The cost per student came down and we were able to raise more scholarships. Many of us put in over and above that scholarship amount. So, there was some stability by the third year, and by 2013, the third year of the YIF, we had 3,000 applications for a hundred seats. It had already become a very prestigious programme. In 2014, we became a full university. We started to recruit full-time faculty. We launched our undergraduate programs in 2014. By then we also started reaching out to more philanthropists to come in as core partners in the project. We were now constructing a much bigger campus.