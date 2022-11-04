We do not see ourselves as a startup: Upgrad’s Screwvala

“We don’t see ourselves as a startup because I think it’s very dangerous in education if you are a startup impacting lives and careers. So, that’s why ‘funding’, ‘unicorn’, ‘startup’ are not words that bring us any satisfaction or pleasure," Screwvala said in an interview. “How will a five-year-old company compete in mindset with a 50-year-old or a 100-year-old establishment unless you shirk that (tag) off?"

