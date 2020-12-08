Week 1: Half of IIT grads placed

More than half or over 4,000 graduates of older Indian Institutes of Technology ( IITs ) have already bagged jobs in the first week of the final placement season in spite of a cautious job market.

While some IITs said hiring has been smooth, others said they are being careful in placing their students because of the prevailing economic and business uncertainties. Most agreed, however, that the salary packages this year are looking better than last year and that companies from technology, banking and financial services are showing promise.

IIT Madras said it bagged 725 offers, while IIT Guwahati and Roorkee said they got 600 and 650 students placed, respectively.

“The placement process is going reasonably well, and more companies are registering even now to hire. The outlook is positive. We have placed some 725 students in the past few days, besides the 186 pre-placement offers our students received," said C.S. Shankar Ram, the professor in charge of placements at IIT Madras. Some 1,400 students are looking for placements this season at IIT Madras.

Vinay Sharma, a professor and head of placements at IIT Roorkee, said, “We have placed around 60% of our students who are looking for jobs this season. It’s going reasonably well, and more companies are now registering with us even now, to hire our graduates."

“This is a different year when compared with last year. If you take the same period of last placement season, we have around 70-odd fewer job offers. But you have to see this in the context of the pandemic, the economic environment as well as the cautious approach of students before accepting offers," said Sharma. IIT Roorkee will place around 1,200 graduates this hiring season.

Anishya Madan, the placement head at IIT Delhi, said more than half its graduates have already bagged offers—IIT-Delhi is doing fine, “better than what we expected". Madan said graduates are getting “a healthy mix of companies which is good for both the recruiters and the students".

Abhishek Kumar, the placement in-charge at IIT Guwahati, concurred: “The situation is far better than what we were expecting, given the current environment. We have already placed over 590 students at the end of Day Six. Comparing this year so far with last year will not be correct at this point of time," he said. At IIT Guwahati, some 1,100 graduates are looking for jobs.

Rishu Katiyar, a student placement coordinator at IIT Kanpur, said that like other older IITs, his institution is also on a steady course. “More than 50% of the job aspirants have got offers. If you compare with last year, this year looks slightly behind the curve in terms of the number of offers made due to the obvious business environment. We will do an analysis of the offers made over the next few days…the first phase will continue for a couple of days, and then the second phase will start in mid-January," Katiyar said.

Startups are making up for traditional companies who did not join the placement process in the first phase, Katiyar said.

Among sectors, technology and banking and financial firms are lead recruiters across IITs while core engineering firms, too, are offering a number of jobs and better pay packages. While Google, Microsoft, Oracle and Axis Bank are among top recruiters at IIT Guwahati, ICICI Bank made 27 offers, Larsen and Toubro 22 and Microsoft 19 at IIT Madras.

Intel and Flipkart made 17 offers each at IIT Madras. Companies such as Microsoft, Intel, Amazon, Bajaj Auto, and Goldman Sachs hired from across IITs.

Tata Projects Ltd made 69 offers in the first few days of placements across the older IITs, including 23 at IIT Delhi and 21 at IIT Bombay. “The distribution in terms of specialities was civil engineering 25, mechanical 29, electrical three and chemical 12," the company said in an email.

“The number of offers may be a little behind the curve, but the packages are better than last year. We are observing up to a 10% hike in average pay package at IIT Roorkee," said Sharma.

