Week 1: Half of IIT grads placed

Rishu Katiyar, a student placement coordinator at IIT Kanpur, said that like other older IITs, his institution is also on a steady course. “More than 50% of the job aspirants have got offers. If you compare with last year, this year looks slightly behind the curve in terms of the number of offers made due to the obvious business environment. We will do an analysis of the offers made over the next few days…the first phase will continue for a couple of days, and then the second phase will start in mid-January," Katiyar said.