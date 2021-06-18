The West Bengal Board on Friday released the evaluation criteria to declare the results for class 12 (Higher Secondary) and class 10 (Madhyamik) students.

Class 10 students will be assessed on basis of a 50:50 formula. While 50% marks will be awarded on the basis of marks scored in class 9 annual exams, the remaining 50% will be derived from class 10 internal assessment marks scored during the academic year.

For the evaluation of class 12 students, the board will follow a 40:60 formula. About 40% weightage will be given to the best of four subjects in class 10 Madhyamik exam in 2019 and 60% weightage to the annual class 11 theory exam in 2020.

For theory papers, class 12 students are marked out of 70 for lab-based subjects and out of 80 for non-lab subjects. The class 12 project or practical will be separate, marked out of 20 for non-lab-based subjects and out of 30 for lab-based subjects.

The students will be given the opportunity to appear for a physical examination in the future when the Covid-19 situation is conducive to hold the exams in offline mode and the result of that exam will be considered final, an official statement read.

The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education has also asked schools to submit the Class 10 Madhyamik scores by 23 June since that examination is conducted by a different council.

The West Bengal government would declare the results for the Class 10 and 12 state board exams in July, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said earlier.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.