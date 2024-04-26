West Bengal Board results 2024: Class 10 results to be declared on May 2 at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Details here
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Class 10th Board Result 2024 on May 2 at 9 am on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Students who appeared for the Class 10th board examinations 2024 can check their results on the official websites by entering the roll number and other details mentioned on the admit card.