The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Class 10th Board Result 2024 on May 2 at 9 am on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Students who appeared for the Class 10th board examinations 2024 can check their results on the official websites by entering the roll number and other details mentioned on the admit card.

As per the official notice, the WBBSE will hold a press conference at 9 am to declare the Class 10 Board exam results. At the conference, the WBBSE will reveal the names of the board toppers and pass percentages, among other important details. After the press conference, the state education board will activate the result links at 9.45 am.

The WBBSE notice further said the schools would get the mark sheets and certificates from respective camp offices of the Board from 10 am on May 2, 2024, onwards.

West Bengal Board results 2024: Websites to check Class 10th results

Students can check their Class 10 Board exam results at the WBBSE official websites:

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Class 10 Board results 2024: Step-by-step guide to check the results

Go to the official site of WBBSE: wbbse.wb.gov.in/ wbresults.nic.in

Click on the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024 link present on the home page

Enter the required login credentials like Roll number, DOB and submit

A new window will open, and your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result

Download your result and print a hard copy for future reference

West Bengal Class 10 Board results 2024: Via SMS

Open your SMS app

Type ‘WB10 (roll number)’

Send it to 56070 or 5676750

Your result will be displayed on the screen

The West Bengal Class 10 exams 2024 were conducted from February 2 to February 12. As per WBBSE data, approximately 8.76 lakh students registered for the Class 10 exam this year.

