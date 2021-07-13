The class 12 examination result of the West Bengal board will be declared on 22 July, the body that conducts the test announced on Tuesday.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary in an order said, "Results of Higher Secondary Examination 2021 will be published on 22/07/2021, Thursday at 3 pm at its office."

The students will be able to get their results from several websites, through SMS and mobile app from 4 pm on that day, it added.

The Higher Secondary (class 12) examination was not held this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation and an evaluation method has been worked out based on marks obtained by an examinee in the Madhyamik (class 10 board exam) and class 11 annual test.

On evaluation method

About the evaluation method, Council President Mahua Das earlier said that the highest marks in four of the seven subjects a candidate secured in the 2019 Madhyamik examination will be given weightage as well as his/her marks in the class 11 annual test.

With this weightage, the total marks secured by the candidate in class 12 project/practical will be added.

More than 12 lakh and 8.5 lakh students were scheduled to appear for the Madhyamik and Uchcha Madhyamik examinations, respectively, this year. The CBSE class 12 board exams have recently been cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Council also asked the heads of all higher secondary institutions or their authorised representatives to collect marksheets from the respective distribution camps.

