Home >Education >News >West Bengal Board to declare Class 10, Class 12 results soon. Check dates

West Bengal Board to declare Class 10, Class 12 results soon. Check dates

Premium
West Bengal Board had declared the evaluation criteria on Friday.
1 min read . 07:08 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

While the class 10 board results will be declared on July 20, those for class 12 will be declared by the of July

West Bengal Board will declare the results for class 10 and class 12 examinations next month. While the class 10 board results will be declared on July 20, those for class 12 will be declared by the of July, reported news agency ANI.

The development comes a day after the West Bengal Board released the evaluation criteria to declare the results for its class 12 (Higher Secondary) and class 10 (Madhyamik) students.

(This story will be updated soon.)

