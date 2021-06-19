West Bengal Board to declare Class 10, Class 12 results soon. Check dates

West Bengal Board to declare Class 10, Class 12 results soon. Check dates1 min read . 07:08 PM IST
While the class 10 board results will be declared on July 20, those for class 12 will be declared by the of July
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
While the class 10 board results will be declared on July 20, those for class 12 will be declared by the of July
West Bengal Board will declare the results for class 10 and class 12 examinations next month. While the class 10 board results will be declared on July 20, those for class 12 will be declared by the of July, reported news agency ANI.
West Bengal Board will declare the results for class 10 and class 12 examinations next month. While the class 10 board results will be declared on July 20, those for class 12 will be declared by the of July, reported news agency ANI.
The development comes a day after the West Bengal Board released the evaluation criteria to declare the results for its class 12 (Higher Secondary) and class 10 (Madhyamik) students.
The development comes a day after the West Bengal Board released the evaluation criteria to declare the results for its class 12 (Higher Secondary) and class 10 (Madhyamik) students.
(This story will be updated soon.)
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!