The West Bengal government today informed that the board examination in the state for Classes 10 and 12 students will be conducted in July and August for their respective schools. The state board exams were postponed till now.

According to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Class 12 board exams will be conducted in the last week of July and Madhyamik or Class 10 board exams will be held in the second week of August.

Around 8.5 lakh Class 12 students and 12 lakh Class 10 students will appear in the examinations.

West Bengal is among a few states that have not canceled the Class 10 or 12 exams. Most of the state boards including both the central boards, CISCE and CBSE, have cancelled the Class 10 exams and have decided to assess students based on the internal marks.

