1 min read.Updated: 07 Jun 2021, 03:36 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen
The state board exams were postponed till now
The decision to cancel the Madhyamik and Uchha Madhyamik exams this year were announced by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
The West Bengal government on Monday informed that the board examinations in the state for Classes 10 (Madhyamik) and 12 (Uchha Madhyamik) students have been cancelled in view of the Covid-19 situation. The state board exams were postponed so far.
The decision to cancel the state board examination this year was announced by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.