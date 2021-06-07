West Bengal Class 10, 12 board exams cancelled amid Covid, announces Mamata

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The West Bengal government on Monday informed that the board examinations in the state for Classes 10 (Madhyamik) and 12 (Uchha Madhyamik) students have been cancelled in view of the Covid-19 situation. The state board exams were postponed so far.

Earlier, CM Banerjee had said that the Class 12 board exams would be conducted in the last week of July and Madhyamik or Class 10 board exams would be held in the second week of August.

Most of the state boards including both the central boards, CISCE and CBSE, have cancelled the Class 12 exams and have decided to assess students based on the internal marks.

Bengal's coronavirus caseload rose to 14,26,132 on Sunday as 7,002 more people tested positive for the virus, while 107 fresh fatalities pushed the state's Covid-19 death toll to 16,259.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 34, followed by 23 in Kolkata.

Fifty-three of the deaths were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The state now has 35,454 active Covid-19 cases.

West Bengal has thus far tested over 1.28 crore samples for Covid-19, including 70,053 in a span of 24 hours.