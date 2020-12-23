West Bengal government on Wednesday announced that board examinations for class 10 and 12 will be held in June one after another.

The class 10 (Madhyamik) exams will be held first and the class 12 (Ucchya Madhyamik) examinations after that, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

The exams are usually held between February and March every year.

"We have accepted the recommendations of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Council of Higher Education Education on holding the exams on later dates in view of the pandemic situation," Chatterjee said.

"If the situation changes, the board and council will take decisions accordingly," he added.





"Keeping the current situation in mind, it has been decided that the board exams for classes 10 and 12 will not be conducted till February 2021. A decision on the exam schedule will be taken later after assessment of situation and more consultations," Pokhriyal had earlier said in an online interaction with teachers.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.

The board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled, and results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

