West Bengal govt declares summer vacation for all schools from tomorrow

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced that the state government will start summer vacation for all schools from tomorrow till June. On the prevailing covid-19 situation in the state, CM Banerjee said that imposing a night curfew is not the solution but people should remain alert and there is nothing to panic about.

She urged people not to panic over the worsening COVID-19 situation as the state government is taking "every possible measure" to check the spread of the disease.

Listing out the steps taken by the state government to tackle the situation, such as increase in the number of COVID beds in hospitals, she requested all offices to make do with 50 per cent workforce for now.

"I would urge everyone not to panic. We have formed a task force to tackle the COVID-19 surge. We have increased the number of beds, safe homes," she stated.

Banerjee also urged the central government to ensure smooth supply of vaccines and medicines.

"We have demanded more vaccines as there is a severe shortage. The Centre should ensure smooth supply of vaccines, medicines and oxygen cylinders," she said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.